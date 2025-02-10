Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - West Point Gold, (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Bowering has been named a Strategic Advisor.

Andrew Bowering is a renowned venture capitalist with over 35 years of experience building shareholder value through mineral exploration, project development, strategic acquisitions and large-scale equity financings. He has founded, funded, and led teams in the pursuit of various metals, from initial exploration to production. Mr. Bowering has held senior management roles, overseeing asset acquisitions and sales and the raising of over $500 million in development capital. He is the founder, director and large shareholder of Prime Mining Corp and Apollo Silver. He co-founded Millennial Lithium Corp (acquired by Lithium Americas) and is actively involved in other publicly traded companies in the battery and precious metals sectors.

"We are quite fortunate to attract someone of Andy's calibre to advise our team at this stage," stated Quentin Mai, CEO, "Andy's extensive proven track record is expected to provide us with insight and guidance as we grow the company."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bowering stated, "Over the past few months, I've got to know West Point Gold Corp. and am impressed with both the calibre of the team and the potential of the assets Quentin and the team have assembled. Their Gold Chain project is a compelling opportunity with multiple avenues for gold discovery and value creation. I look forward to working alongside the group as they unlock the full potential of this asset and explore ways to maximize returns for their stakeholders."

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

