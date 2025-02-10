OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said he will announce a 25 percent tax on all steel and aluminium imported into the United States Monday.'We'll also be announcing steel tariffs on Monday. Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff,' Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday.'Aluminum, too,' he added.Trump also said that he would announce at a news conference later this week reciprocal tariffs on all countries that impose import duty on US goods.Trump also said he planned to hold a separate Tuesday or Wednesday to announce massive new reciprocal tariffs.'If they charge us, we charge them,' Trump said, without specifying the nations which he aims to target.Canada, which is the biggest exporter of aluminum into the U.S., will be worst-affected by the move.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX