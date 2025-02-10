BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased somewhat in December from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 3.34 billion in December from EUR 3.43 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.84 billion.Exports climbed 7.1 percent annually in December, and imports increased by 3.5 percent.During the year 2024, exports fell 0.4 percent compared to 2023, while imports grew by 3.3 percent. As a result, the trade deficit rose to EUR 33.39 billion from EUR 28.97 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX