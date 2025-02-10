BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 February 2025 were:

226.13p Capital only

226.67p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 11,628 ordinary shares on 7th February 2025, the Company has 69,298,634 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 31,062,671 shares which are held in Treasury.