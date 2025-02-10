Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Half of the 2024/2025 Financial Year

In the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year (1 July 2024 - 31 December 2024), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 8.8 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 77.6 million). The EUR 68.8 million decline was due primarily to a reduction in net transfer income, which was down EUR 60.2 million on the figure in the first half of the previous year. In addition, the longer league phase of the UEFA Champions League means that income from international TV marketing is recognised at a later date during the year than was the case in the previous year.

In the first half of the year, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 7.7 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 70.6 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 8.8 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 77.6 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 58.7 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 121.5 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 244.5 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 256.5 million), of which EUR 25.4 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 27.6 million) in income from match operations, EUR 73.0 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 70.5 million) in advertising income, EUR 98.2 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 109.3 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 23.1 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 26.4 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 24.8 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 22.7 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 281.9 million in the first half of the year (first half of the previous year: EUR 367.7 million).

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 22.2 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 82.4 million).

The Group's personnel expenses decreased by EUR 8.6 million from EUR 126.7 million to EUR 118.1 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 3.0 million from EUR 46.6 million to EUR 49.6 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 1.6 million from EUR 78.9 million in the first half of the previous year to EUR 80.5 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 2.9 million from EUR 2.6 million to EUR -0.3 million.

The net tax expense amounted to EUR 1.1 million (first half of the previous year: EUR 7.0 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the half-yearly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full 2024/2025 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 14 February 2025 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/share/

