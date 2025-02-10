Whitehorse, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Prospector at Booth #3428 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

WILDCAT Property ROAD ACCESS critical Mineral Property available for option. Two new EXITING Zinc, Silver, Lead soil and geophysical anomalies discovered recently. These targets are 10 km north of Coeur Mining Silver Tip high grade carbonate replacement manto type of deposit at their mill and mine site in northern British Columbia, Canada. Drop by and visit Booth #3428 in the prospectors tent, PDAC Convention, March 2-5 in the Toronto Convention Centre or call Gary -- cell # (867) 668 6479 for presentation.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

