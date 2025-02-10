Matador Technologies Inc.: Matador Technologies Partners with BitGo to Securely Store Bitcoin Holdings

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV: MATA) announces that it has selected BitGo Trust Company ("BitGo") to securely manage and store its Bitcoin holdings.

Matador has integrated Bitcoin as a foundational asset for its treasury and as the platform for its upcoming digital gold product. BitGo, known for its secure and compliant custody solutions, will provide institutional-grade custody services using its security infrastructure.

"We are pleased to partner with BitGo as our trusted custodian for Bitcoin," said Deven Soni, CEO and Chairman at Matador. "As we expand our engagement with digital assets, having a secure custodian like BitGo supports our security and compliance priorities."

BitGo offers a full suite of custody solutions, including multi-signature wallets and 100% cold storage technology, providing protection against theft, loss, or unauthorized access. Additionally, its insurance policy provides an added layer of security, aligning with Matador's standards for asset management.

"At BitGo, we are focused on providing secure custody for institutional clients," said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. "We look forward to supporting Matador's Bitcoin custody needs with our security infrastructure."

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador's digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.