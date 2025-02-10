ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production grew for the second straight month in December, and at the fastest pace in nearly a year, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.Industrial production posted an annual decline of 7.0 percent in December, much faster than the 1.6 percent recovery in November, which was the first increase in six months.Further, this was the sharpest growth since February, when output had surged 11.1 percent.Among sectors, production of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supplies advanced 11.4 percent annually in December, and manufacturing output advanced by 6.8 percent.Output produced in the mining and quarrying sector rose only 1.8 percent.Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 5.0 percent in December, following a 2.9 percent rebound in November.Separate official data showed that Turkey's jobless rate dropped to a 7-month low of 8.5 percent in December from 8.6 percent in the previous month.The number of unemployed decreased to 3.026 million in December from 3.065 million a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX