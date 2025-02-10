Anzeige
Montag, 10.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Zentralbanken kaufen 1.000 Tonnen Gold: Dieser Junior-Miner erzielt einen beispiellosen Gewinn von 831?%!!
McDonald's Corporation: Mcdonald's Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • Global Systemwide sales* were over $130 billion for the full year, with full year growth of more than $1 billion (more than $2 billion in constant currencies)
  • Systemwide sales to loyalty members were approximately $30 billion for the full year and approximately $8 billion for the quarter across 60 loyalty markets, with full year growth of 30% over prior year
  • 90-day active loyalty users were over 175 million across 60 loyalty markets as of year-end, with growth of approximately 15% over prior year

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Corporation today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"Accelerating the Arches continues to be the right strategy as we focus on growing market share," said Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski. "We're playing to win, focusing on our customers with outstanding value, exciting menu innovation and culturally relevant marketing."

Fourth quarter financial performance:

  • Global comparable sales increased 0.4%:
    • U.S. decreased 1.4%
    • International Operated Markets segment increased 0.1%
    • International Developmental Licensed Markets segment increased 4.1%
  • Consolidated revenues were flat (flat in constant currencies).
  • Systemwide sales increased 2% (2% in constant currencies).
  • Consolidated operating income increased 2% (3% in constant currencies). Excluding $3 million of current year net charges, as well as prior year pre-tax charges of $138 million, consolidated operating income decreased 2% (2% in constant currencies).**
  • Diluted earnings per share was flat at $2.80 (increased 1% in constant currencies). Excluding the current year net charges described above of $0.03 per share, diluted earnings per share was $2.83, a decrease of 4% (4% in constant currencies) when also excluding prior year charges.**

1

Full year financial performance:

  • Global comparable sales decreased 0.1%:
    • U.S. increased 0.2%
    • International Operated Markets segment decreased 0.2%
    • International Developmental Licensed Markets segment decreased 0.3%
  • Consolidated revenues increased 2% (2% in constant currencies).
  • Systemwide sales increased 1% (2% in constant currencies).
  • Consolidated operating income increased 1% (1% in constant currencies). Results included $221 million of pre-tax restructuring charges associated with Accelerating the Organization and $70 million of pre-tax transaction costs and non-cash impairment charges, net of gains on associated property sales. Excluding these current year net charges, as well as prior year pre-tax charges of $362 million, consolidated operating income was flat (flat in constant currencies).**
  • Diluted earnings per share was $11.39, a decrease of 1% (1% in constant currencies). Excluding the current year net charges described above of $0.33 per share, diluted earnings per share was $11.72, a decrease of 2% (1% in constant currencies) when also excluding prior year charges.**

*Refer to page 5 for a definition of Systemwide sales.

**Refer to pages 3 and 4 for additional details on our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and 2023.

2

COMPARABLE SALES



Increase/(Decrease)



Quarters Ended December 31,



2024


2023

U.S.


(1.4) %


4.3 %

International Operated Markets


0.1


4.4

International Developmental Licensed Markets


4.1


0.7

Total Company


0.4 %


3.4 %

  • U.S.: Comparable sales results for the quarter reflect a decline in average check, partly offset by slightly positive comparable guest counts.
  • International Operated Markets: Slightly positive segment performance was driven by mixed results across the markets. Results reflected positive comparable sales in most markets, partly offset by negative comparable sales in some markets, led by the U.K.
  • International Developmental Licensed Markets: Segment performance reflected positive comparable sales, led by the Middle East and Japan.

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS - CONSOLIDATED
Dollars in millions, except per share data


Quarters Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)


Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation


2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)


Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation

Revenues

$ 6,388


$ 6,406


- %


- %


$ 25,920


$ 25,494


2 %


2 %

Operating income

2,868


2,802


2


3


11,712


11,647


1


1

Net income

2,017


2,039


(1)


-


8,223


8,469


(3)


(2)

Earnings per share-diluted

$ 2.80


$ 2.80


- %


1 %


$ 11.39


$ 11.56


(1) %


(1) %

Results for 2024 included the following:

  • Pre-tax charges of $74 million, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter and $221 million, or $0.25 per share, for the year, primarily related to restructuring charges associated with the Company's internal effort to modernize ways of working (Accelerating the Organization)
  • Net pre-tax gains of $71 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter and net pre-tax charges of $70 million, or $0.08 per share, for the year, primarily consisted of property sale gains, transaction costs and non-cash impairment charges associated with the sale of McDonald's business in South Korea and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of McDonald's business in Israel

Results for 2023 included the following:

  • Pre-tax charges of $72 million, or $0.08 per share, for the quarter and the year, related to the write-off of impaired software no longer in use
  • Pre-tax charges of $66 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter and $290 million, or $0.30 per share, for the year, related to the Company's Accelerating the Arches growth strategy, including restructuring charges associated with Accelerating the Organization

Excluding the above items, operating income performance for both periods was primarily driven by lower Other operating income and lower Company-owned and operated margins, partly offset by higher sales-driven Franchised margins. Results for both periods reflected higher interest expense, lower non-operating income and a higher effective tax rate.

3

NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED RECONCILIATION
Dollars in millions, except per share data


Quarters Ended December 31,


Net Income


Earnings per share - diluted


2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)


Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation


2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)


Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation

GAAP

$ 2,017


$ 2,039


(1) %


- %


$ 2.80


$ 2.80


- %


1 %

(Gains)/Charges

18


106






0.03


0.15





Non-GAAP

$ 2,035


$ 2,145


(5) %


(5) %


$ 2.83


$ 2.95


(4) %


(4) %



Years Ended December 31,


Net Income


Earnings per share - diluted


2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)


Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation


2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)


Inc/ (Dec)

Excluding

Currency

Translation

GAAP

$ 8,223


$ 8,469


(3) %


(2) %


$ 11.39


$ 11.56


(1) %


(1) %

(Gains)/Charges

236


274






0.33


0.38





Non-GAAP

$ 8,459


$ 8,742


(3) %


(3) %


$ 11.72


$ 11.94


(2) %


(1) %

4

THE FOLLOWING DEFINITIONS APPLY TO THESE TERMS AS USED THROUGHOUT THIS RELEASE

Constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation, impairment and other charges and gains, as well as material regulatory and other income tax impacts, and bases incentive compensation plans on these results because the Company believes this better represents underlying business trends.

Comparable sales and comparable guest counts are compared to the same period in the prior year and represent sales and transactions, respectively, at all restaurants, whether owned and operated by the Company or by franchisees, in operation at least thirteen months including those temporarily closed. Some of the reasons restaurants may be temporarily closed include reimaging or remodeling, rebuilding, road construction, natural disasters, pandemics or acts of war, terrorism or other hostilities. Comparable sales exclude the impact of currency translation and the sales of any market considered hyperinflationary (generally identified as those markets whose cumulative inflation rate over a three-year period exceeds 100%), which management believes more accurately reflects the underlying business trends. Comparable sales are driven by changes in guest counts and average check, the latter of which is affected by changes in pricing and product mix.

Systemwide sales include sales at all restaurants, whether owned and operated by the Company or by franchisees. Systemwide sales to loyalty members is comprised of all sales to customers who self-identify as a loyalty member when transacting with both Company-owned and operated and franchised restaurants. Systemwide sales to loyalty members are measured across 60 markets with loyalty programs. Systemwide sales to loyalty members represents an aggregation of the prior four quarters of sales to loyalty members active in the last 90 days of the respective quarter. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company's financial performance because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records franchised revenues and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. The Company's revenues consist of sales by Company-owned and operated restaurants and fees from franchised restaurants operated by conventional franchisees, developmental licensees and affiliates. Changes in Systemwide sales are primarily driven by comparable sales and net restaurant unit expansion.

Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by operations less capital expenditures, and free cash flow conversion rate, defined as free cash flow divided by net income, are measures reviewed by management in order to evaluate the Company's ability to convert net profits into cash resources, after reinvesting in the core business, that can be used to pursue opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

RELATED COMMUNICATIONS

This press release should be read in conjunction with Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filing for supplemental information related to the Company's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

McDonald's Corporation will broadcast its investor earnings conference call live over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. (Central Time) on February 10, 2025. A link to the live webcast will be available at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. There will also be an archived webcast available for a limited time thereafter.

UPCOMING COMMUNICATIONS

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

ABOUT McDONALD'S

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 43,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filing on February 10, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

5

McDONALD'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data






Quarters Ended December 31,

2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)

Revenues








Revenues from franchised restaurants

$ 3,958


$ 3,869


$ 90


2 %

Sales by Company-owned and operated restaurants

2,310


2,474


(164)


(7)

Other revenues

120


63


56


88









TOTAL REVENUES

6,388


6,406


(19)


-









Operating costs and expenses








Franchised restaurants-occupancy expenses

635


633


2


-

Company-owned and operated restaurant expenses

1,977


2,075


(98)


(5)

Other restaurant expenses

98


45


54


n/m

Selling, general & administrative expenses








Depreciation and amortization

136


91


45


50

Other

664


731


(67)


(9)

Other operating (income) expense, net

10


31


(21)


(66)

Total operating costs and expenses

3,519


3,604


(85)


(2)









OPERATING INCOME

2,868


2,802


66


2









Interest expense

380


360


20


6

Nonoperating (income) expense, net

(49)


(73)


24


(33)









Income before provision for income taxes

2,537


2,515


22


1

Provision for income taxes

521


476


45


9









NET INCOME

$ 2,017


$ 2,039


$ (22)


(1) %









EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED

$ 2.80


$ 2.80


$ -


- %









Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted

719.7


727.8


(8.1)


(1) %

n/m Not meaningful

6

McDONALD'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)


Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data






Years Ended December 31,

2024


2023


Inc/ (Dec)

Revenues








Revenues from franchised restaurants

$ 15,715


$ 15,437


$ 278


2 %

Sales by Company-owned and operated restaurants

9,782


9,742


40


-

Other revenues

423


316


108


34









TOTAL REVENUES

25,920


25,494


426


2









Operating costs and expenses








Franchised restaurants-occupancy expenses

2,536


2,475


62


2

Company-owned and operated restaurant expenses

8,334


8,224


110


1

Other restaurant expenses

339


232


107


46

Selling, general & administrative expenses








Depreciation and amortization

447


382


65


17

Other

2,412


2,435


(24)


(1)

Other operating (income) expense, net

139


99


41


41

Total operating costs and expenses

14,208


13,847


361


3









OPERATING INCOME

11,712


11,647


65


1









Interest expense

1,506


1,361


146


11

Nonoperating (income) expense, net

(139)


(236)


97


(41)









Income before provision for income taxes

10,345


10,522


(178)


(2)

Provision for income taxes

2,121


2,053


68


3









NET INCOME

$ 8,223


$ 8,469


$ (245)


(3) %









EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED

$ 11.39


$ 11.56


$ (0.17)


(1) %









Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted

721.9


732.3


(10.4)


(1) %

n/m Not meaningful

7

McDONALD'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)


In millions

December 31,

2024


2023

Current assets





Cash and equivalents


$ 1,085


$ 4,579

Accounts and notes receivable


2,383


2,488

Other current assets


1,130


919






TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


4,599


7,986






TOTAL OTHER ASSETS


11,950


9,738






LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET, NET


13,339


13,514






NET PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT


25,295


24,908






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 55,182


$ 56,147






TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


$ 3,861


$ 6,859






Long-term debt


38,424


37,153

Long-term lease liability


12,888


13,058

Other long-term liabilities


1,893


2,103

Deferred income taxes


1,914


1,681






TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)


(3,797)


(4,707)






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)


$ 55,182


$ 56,147

8

McDONALD'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


In millions

Years ended December 31,

2024

2023

Operating activities




Net income


$ 8,223

$ 8,469

Changes in working capital items


(437)

(108)

Other


1,660

1,251





CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS


9,447

9,612





Investing activities




Capital expenditures


(2,775)

(2,357)

Sales and purchases of restaurant and other businesses and property sales


(2,073)

(151)

Other


(498)

(676)





CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES


(5,346)

(3,185)





Financing activities




Net short-term borrowings and long-term financing issuances and payments


(72)

2,993

Treasury stock purchases


(2,824)

(3,054)

Common stock dividends


(4,870)

(4,533)

Proceeds from stock option exercises and other


271

220





CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES


(7,495)

(4,374)





EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND EQUIVALENTS


(101)

(58)





CASH AND EQUIVALENTS INCREASE (DECREASE)


(3,494)

1,996





Cash and equivalents at beginning of year


4,579

2,584





CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR


$ 1,085

$ 4,579





Supplemental cash flow disclosures




Cash provided by operations


$ 9,447

$ 9,612

Less: Capital expenditures


(2,775)

(2,357)





FREE CASH FLOW


$ 6,672

$ 7,255

9

