CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 10-11, 2025 in New York, NY.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Presentation Time: 1:15 PM ET

Location: Royale Room

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to conduct one-on-one meetings and conference attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with the Company are encouraged to register through the BIO CEO attendee portal.

For more information about the conference, visit bcic.bio.org

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

The Company's second drug candidate, TPI 287, is an abeotaxane which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. Similar to Berubicin, TPI 287 has shown the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 has been well tolerated in over 350 patients to date, including in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, as well as refractory prostate cancer and melanoma, and in tauopathy disease, which can result in dementia.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

