Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (FSE: GMS1) (OTCQB: IPNFF), a leader in mobile augmented reality innovation, today announced its latest achievements and outlined its forward vision as it continues to pursue leadership in the immersive technology market projected to grow from $183.96 billion in 2024 to $1.7 trillion by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights.

Milestones:

Patented AR Platform: Developed a self-publishing Microsoft Certified Azure AR cloud platform providing scalable solutions for businesses.

AI Integration: Generative AI capabilities for personalized interactive AR holograms & avatars.

Industry Expansion: Key verticals like retail, casinos, and location-based entertainment with tailored mobile and web solutions.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with leading organizations to advance AR adoption.

Recognition: Gaining attention for its innovative AI/AR-as-a-Service model, positioning the company as a leader in immersive technology.

Forward Vision: ImagineAR is focused on making AR & AI tools practical and accessible for businesses to create more engaging, personalized customer experiences. With immersive technology becoming essential across industries, ImagineAR is ready to lead the way in helping businesses adopt these transformative engagement tools.

Click this link to learn more about the AI/AR Solution

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, commented, "Our recent achievements reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of immersive innovation. With our patented platform, advanced Generative AI capabilities, and a growing network of strategic partnerships, ImagineAR is uniquely positioned to make AR and AI tools an integral part of everyday business operations. The explosive growth of the immersive tech market presents an unprecedented opportunity, and we are excited to empower businesses to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape. We are building our deal pipeline and look forward to future announcements."

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information and Statements



This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".



By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.



Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238597

SOURCE: Imagine AR Inc.