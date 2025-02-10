King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Detects 276 Fetal Genetic Disorders Through Prenatal Care Saving SAR 360 Million Annually





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is enhancing prenatal care through innovation and precision medicine. By testing more than 300 genes, KFSHRC has provided early insights to 1,104 pregnant women, preventing 276 genetic disorders and saving the Saudi healthcare system 360 million riyals.

KFSHRC's Preventive Fetal Screening Program identifies genetic risks and ensures targeted care during critical pregnancy stages. Paired with technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), these advancements enhance the precision and safety of prenatal diagnostics, benefiting 1,500 families annually. The Program has expanded its capacity to detect more than 500 additional genetic diseases, equipping families with early insights, reducing the birth of new-borns with severe genetic diseases, and improving overall offspring outcomes and well-being.

From screenings to therapeutic procedures and advanced surgical interventions, KFSHRC ensures well-being and trust remain at its core, shaping a healthier future for families. These efforts were recognised in 2023 when the prenatal department won a Performance Improvement Award for improving the patient experience through care accessibility and innovation.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

