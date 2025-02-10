AgozTech LLC Expands Product Line - Innovation Beyond Cases & Holsters

Launches New Accessories for Restaurant, Warehouse, and Logistics Industries

AgozTech, a leading provider of durable holsters, cases, and accessories for electronic devices, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its product line to meet the evolving needs of the restaurant, warehouse, and logistics industries. Building on its legacy of high-quality device protection, AgozTech introduces a range of new accessories designed to enhance functionality and durability in high-demand environments, marking a new chapter for the brand.

AgozTech Expands Product Line Beyond Cases

Launches New Accessories for Restaurant, Warehouse, and Logistics Industries

The latest products aim to provide tailored solutions for industries that rely on mobile technology, from restaurant POS systems to high-performance scanners in warehouse and logistics settings.

1. Restaurant Solutions - Tempered Glass Screen Protectors and Silicone Sleeve

In response to the challenges faced by restaurant staff who handle high-touch devices, AgozTech has introduced tempered glass screen protectors for both Toast Go 2 and Clover Flex Gen 2 POS devices, as well as a silicone sleeve specifically designed for the Toast Go 2 point-of-sale (POS) devices.

The tempered glass screen protectors offer scratch and impact resistance, protecting screens from damage due to spills, frequent handling, and accidental drops. Complementing this protection, the durable Toast Go 2 POS silicone sleeve provides an extra layer of impact resistance, helping devices withstand the rigors of daily restaurant operations.

2. Warehouse and Logistics Solutions - 2D Scanner, Car Charger Cable for Zebra Scanners, and Vehicle Cradle Holder

AgozTech's expanded offerings include several essential accessories to support the demands of warehouse and logistics professionals:

2D Scanner : Designed for fast-paced warehouse environments, this robust 2D barcode scanner enables quick and precise data capture across a range of barcodes, optimizing workflows and reducing error rates. Its high-speed scanning capabilities empower workers to move through tasks efficiently, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Car Charger Cable for Zebra Scanners : Recognizing the importance of keeping scanners fully powered during long shifts, AgozTech has developed a car charger cable specifically for Zebra TC70, TC72, TC75, and TC77 mobile scanners. This charger ensures devices remain operational on the go, allowing mobile teams to work seamlessly across sites without worrying about battery life.

Vehicle Cradle Holder for Mobile Computers: The new vehicle cradle is designed to keep handheld scanners secure and accessible while in transit. Built to endure the demands of warehouse and delivery operations, this cradle helps maintain stability, preventing damage and enabling convenient access, which enhances efficiency for drivers and warehouse workers. Designed with versatility in mind, the Vehicle Cradle Holder is compatible with most major barcode scanner brands, including models from Zebra , Honeywell , and Datalogic .

A Step Forward for AgozTech

This product expansion is part of AgozTech's strategic plan to diversify its offerings and reach new markets. By incorporating feedback from its industry partners and customers, AgozTech remains responsive to changing needs, aiming to provide versatile solutions that enhance device protection and performance across various applications. For more information about these innovative solutions and to explore our full range of products, visit www.agoztech.com .

SOURCE: Agoztech LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire