Aera Technology's Decision Intelligence Capabilities Reduce Planner Workloads up to 40% and Improve Business Impact Shifting Roles From Reactive Task Execution to Proactive Strategy

Manifest 2025 Today at Manifest Vegas, the largest supply chain and logistics tech event in the world, Aera Technology announced that the company is delivering significant returns on investment in artificial intelligence (AI ROI) for global enterprises across a range of functions, citing supply chain planning improvements as one key impact area. Using Aera Decision Cloud and its decision intelligence capabilities, supply chain planners are working with greater speed and precision reducing workloads up to 40% and driving more value for the business. Through augmented and automated decision-making, Aera is empowering the transition from reactive problem-solving to proactive strategy.

Today's front-line teams face a growing volume of complex decisions that must be made quickly, with higher stakes for delays or inaction. Traditional planning methods and tools often fall short, lacking real-time data, visibility, intelligence, and automation to streamline workflows and enhance decision-making. With Aera Skills, composable capabilities built on the Aera Decision Cloud that address specific use cases with real-time predictions, decision recommendations and actions, supply chain planners can automate a majority of their operational decisions in the areas of logistics, demand forecasting, inventory, ordering, procurement, finance, and more.

"At PMI, our supply chain planners are part of a critical global team managing more than 25,000 materials across 40+ factories to introduce new products in new markets. This requires tremendous agility and the ability to make fast, accurate decisions and predict the impact of those decisions," said Gualtiero Cerrato, Supply Chain Director at Philip Morris International, a company building its future on replacing cigarettes with smoke-free products that while not risk-free are a better alternative than cigarette smoking, and rapidly transforming its product portfolio. "Aera Decision Cloud is simplifying the life of our planners and the positive user experience has been critical to adoption. We achieved 70% user adoption in the first year of our decision intelligence journey and this is enabling us to scale the technology to more functions across our value chain."

Market leaders are expanding their use of Aera Decision Cloud, unlocking significant benefits for their workforces. A fast-moving consumer goods company reduced planner workloads by 80%andlowered logistics costs while a life sciences leader saved over 40 hours per week by automating key processesthat improved backorder rates.

"Freeing people to do higher-value work is just one example of how we are helping companies operationalize decision intelligence to elevate the human potential and achieve real ROI with AI," said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. "Aera Decision Cloud is purpose-built for decision intelligence that's actually people-centric, empowering workforces with innovative and intuitive AI technology that is enjoyable to work with and advances new ways of working to unlock greater value."

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, empowers global enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions. Its platform for AI decision automation, Aera Decision Cloud, seamlessly integrates with existing systems and data sources to automate and scale the full spectrum of enterprise decision-making with accuracy and speed. Known for its proven, exceptional performance and value generation, Aera is the trusted choice of market leaders in consumer products, life sciences, chemicals and industrial, technology, higher education, and more. Partnering with Aera, enterprises are building more sustainable, intelligent, and efficient organizations. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

