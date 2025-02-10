KI Champions Esports in Education

Empowering Educators to Create Inclusive, Engaging, and Dynamic Esports Spaces

Esports is transforming education, and KI is committed to helping schools create immersive, inclusive learning environments through innovative esports furniture solutions.

Esports is not only a platform for students to pursue their passion for gaming, but it also offers valuable opportunities for skill development, teamwork, and digital literacy across all age groups.

KI recently published a collection of research that explores how well-designed esports spaces enhance student engagement, support social-emotional learning, and introduce career pathways in STEM, media production, and game development.

"Esports is more than just gaming -- it's an educational tool that fosters teamwork, critical thinking, and student engagement," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "KI helps schools build dynamic esports spaces that support inclusivity and career readiness."

The KI approach to furniture design makes the company a trusted partner for schools looking to embrace esports as part of their curriculum. From dedicated arenas to STEM labs and multipurpose gaming spaces, KI solutions help educators prepare students for the future.

About KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture solutions for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. KI adapts products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com .

