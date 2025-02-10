Julie Ferman Matchmaking: Julie Ferman Reinvents Matchmaking with Opening of Denver Office

In advance of Valentine's Day, National Matchmaker Increases reach with new Hub in Denver

Julie Ferman, legendary personal matchmaker, shakes up the dating industry, with a highly unusual, controversial matchmaking service model. Launching in Denver, just in time for Valentine's Day. Her focus on the Denver area will add to her hubs in Los Angeles and Santa Fe.

In addition to expanding her reach into Colorado, Julie Ferman is adding a new approach: Pay-As-You-Like personal matchmaking. Ferman's bold new Initiative is in direct response to the ever-escalating cost of hiring a personal matchmaker, which has risen sharply in recent years, spiking now to $150,000, $300,000, and now Clients line up to pay $1,000,000 for personal matchmaking . The vast majority of professional matchmakers serve specifically high-net-worth gentlemen clients.

At stark contrast, the personal introductions Julie Ferman provides in Denver are not attached to an upfront fee, retainer or contract; and, there are no promises. She provides referrals and introductions to her community members as she sees opportunities, and she does not guarantee them. She offers a personal introduction when she is inspired to introduce two people and when both parties have agreed to meet. The free, private registration and a 30-minute video call provides eligibility for personal matchmaking referrals and event invitations.

Why match people for free? Bored during the Covid lockdowns, Julie took the opportunity to address her burning question; "What would happen if I introduced people for free, because I wanted to, not because I'd been paid a fee to provide the opportunity?" She's astounded by the results which she discusses along with the latest dating trends and insights on her Cupid's Coach Podcast .

Since 2020, Julie Ferman has provided over 500 of these free introductions, which she calls Mitzvah Matches. "My last two marriages were both Mitzvah Matches. The success rate is twice as high. I get to introduce people I'd never be able to otherwise, and I'm compelled to make as much love happen as I can while I'm in the matchmaker's chair."

Julie's Mitzvah Match Initiative was inspired by her mother-in-law, Frieda Ferman. Widowed in her mid-eighties she hinted that if Julie were to introduce her to a "nice Jewish man" it would be a mitzvah, a blessing, a good deed. In honor of Frieda, Julie calls each of her free introductions a Mitzvah Match and she welcomes men and women of all ages, ethnicities and faiths to register privately, for free to be eligible for event invitations and personal referrals.

Fun Fact. Julie married Gil Ferman, who owned the dating agency she joined in 1990. Their two sons, 31 and 34 are single, living in Denver, accepting applications…

Julie Ferman and Associates is a premier matchmaking and relationship coaching service with offices in Los Angeles, Santa Fe, and now Denver. Founded by Julie Ferman, the company specializes in creating lasting, meaningful connections by offering a personalized, hands-on approach. Whether clients are seeking guidance in the dating world or need help navigating relationships, Julie Ferman and Associates provides expert coaching and matchmaking services designed to inspire personal growth, expand social circles, and to bring people together, one introduction at a time.

Services and fees shared openly on her website

