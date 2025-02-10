Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Sapling Financial Consultants Inc., a boutique financial consulting firm specializing in serving mid-market private equity firms, their portfolio companies, boutique investment banks and entrepreneurs, announces the appointment of Kevin Zhao as senior engagement manager, Greg Lloyd as an advisor and the promotion of Dave O'Brien to senior engagement manager.

With over six years of experience at Big 4 firms, Kevin specializes in assurance and transaction services. Kevin joins Sapling following a four-year tenure at KPMG as a manager, where he was a key member of the renowned Quality of Earnings (QoE) team, widely regarded as one of the strongest in Canada.

Greg joins Sapling as an advisor to support the firm's core solution(s) growth and the development of new pre/post-integration solutions, including commercial due diligence. Greg brings over 35 years of expertise and notable M&A value creation and integration experience gained at PwC, KPMG and BDO. The expansion of the team, alongside Dave's promotion to senior engagement manager, who now leads the Financial Planning & Analysis practice, manages due diligence engagements and drives strategic firm initiatives, positions Sapling to double its growth this year.

"Our team's growth with the new hires of Kevin and Greg and the promotion of Dave reflects our commitment to excellence and delivering high-quality work across Canada and the U.S.," says Rob Hong, co-founder and CEO of Sapling Financial Consultants. "We remain focused on continuing our three-year growth trajectory of 55 per cent with a goal to double the growth in 2025, driven by our dedication to hiring the best talent, training that talent and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Continuing its commitment to talent development, Sapling offers CPA Ontario's Pre-Approved CPA Student Training Program, which provides CPA students with hands-on experience and mentorship. Sapling is also currently supporting six CFA candidates, furthering its role in fostering the next generation of financial professionals. Founded in 2015 by Rob Hong and Andreea Lupascu, Sapling delivers high-quality financial modelling, due diligence, data analytics and Office of the CFO consulting services. Sapling has established a strong reputation in the financial consulting sector by prioritizing quality and innovation to achieve outstanding results across North America.

For interview requests, contact: saplingfinancial@mattepr.com.

About Sapling Financial Consultants

Founded in 2015 by Rob Hong and Andreea Lupascu in Toronto, Sapling Financial Consultants is a financial modelling, due diligence and data analytics firm that combines technological innovation with financial comprehension. Sapling was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine in 2024 and awarded a 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards for Best Professional Services. Committed to excellence in their craft and empowering mid-sized businesses, the firm champions affordable, high-calibre financial and analytical solutions, providing the tools for sustained growth and strategic advantage in a dynamic market landscape. For more information about Sapling Financial Consultants, visit www.saplingfinancial.com.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240097

SOURCE: Sapling Financial Consultants Inc.