CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh tariff threats by the U.S. compounded the uncertain trade tariff scenario as well as the volatility in currency and commodity markets. Anxiety ahead of the release of key economic data including consumer price inflation, producer price inflation and retail sales from the U.S. due later in the week also weighed on market mood.Wall Street Futures are in strong positive territory. European benchmarks are also trading in the green zone. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar extended gains amid fresh tariff threats by the U.S. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst effect of recent sanctions as well as persisting trade tariff uncertainty. Gold jumped to a fresh high of $2,937 amidst geopolitical and inflation concerns. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,538.00, up 0.53% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,063.30, up 0.62% Germany's DAX at 21,914.60, up 0.70% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,767.65, up 0.77% France's CAC 40 at 7,997.14, up 0.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,355.55, up 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,770.50, down 0.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,482.80, down 0.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,322.17, up 0.56% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,521.98, up 1.84%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0324, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2397, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 151.95, up 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6279, up 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.4338, up 0.31% Dollar Index at 108.28, up 0.22%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.490%, up 0.07% Germany at 2.3700%, down 0.34% France at 3.091%, down 0.16% U.K. at 4.5090%, up 0.69% Japan at 1.313%, down 0.15%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.69, up 1.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $72.08, up 1.52%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,932.49, up 1.55%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,449.62, up 1.03% Ethereum at $2,645.26, down 0.38% XRP at $2.42, down 0.74% Solana at $203.20, up 0.94% BNB at $605.01, down 2.50%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX