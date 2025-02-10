AeroVironment (AV), through its wholly owned subsidiary Arcturus UAV, has been awarded a contract by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) with a contract ceiling value of $181 million to deliver the JUMP® 20 medium uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) to the Danish Armed Forces. This 10-year program of record will equip the Danish Army with JUMP 20 systems to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, reinforcing AV's position as a global leader in advanced autonomous solutions.

JUMP 20 is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing UAS with 13+ hours of endurance and an operational range of 185 km (115 mi). Runway independent, the system is easily storable and transportable, and can autonomously launch and land at speed without personnel intervention, making it ideal for on-the-move operations.

"JUMP 20 sets the standard for simplicity, modularity, and durability-critical attributes for reliable performance in the demanding Scandinavian terrain," said Shane Hastings, AV's vice president and general manager for Medium UAS. "With a combat-proven track record and over 300,000 operational flight hours, JUMP 20 stands as a best-in-class UAS, equipping the Danish Armed Forces with unmatched multi-mission capabilities to operate effectively in complex and austere environments."

With a 30-pound modular payload capacity, JUMP 20 is engineered to adapt to evolving CONOPS and multi-domain mission demands. Its modular design enables the Danish Armed Forces to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies, ensuring their UAS capabilities remain at the cutting edge. As AV continues to advance its portfolio of robust and diverse autonomy solutions, JUMP 20 is perfectly positioned to scale, incorporating future hardware and software enhancements to meet the dynamic needs of modern warfare.

"This significant contract win reinforces confidence in the JUMP 20 system and underscores AV's commitment to delivering unmatched capability, reliability, and innovation to our customers," said Hastings. "We have a longstanding relationship with the Danish Ministry of Defence, and we're excited to build on that foundation-collaborating with the Danish Armed Forces to enhance their UAS capabilities for years to come."

