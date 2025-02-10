Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.02.2025 15:18 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2024)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



10 February 2025


Graham Venables
Vice President | BlackRock | Closed End Funds
Phone: +44 20 3649 3432



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.