BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased slightly in January after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.3 percent increase in December, which was the highest inflation in fifteen months.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices had risen 3.3 percent.Food prices grew 4.6 percent annually in November, and transport costs rose by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, health costs dropped 0.4 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.6 percent in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX