WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corp. (FOX, FOXA), Monday announced that it has appointed John Nallen as President and Chief Operating Officer, extending his contract through June 2028.Prior to this role, Nallen has been a key leader in FOX's growth, after leading Arthur Andersen's Media and Entertainment practice in 1995.Before FOX's 2019 spinoff from 21st Century Fox, Nallen was 21CF's CFO, overseeing financial operations and mergers.FOX is currently trading pre-market at $50.40, up 0.60 percent or $0.30 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX