Kroll Expands Private Capital Markets Platform, Enhances Private Credit Analysis

Integrates Morningstar Leveraged Loan Index data and PitchBook LCD analytics to Strengthen Private Credit Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, announced the addition of Morningstar Leveraged Loan Index data and PitchBook LCD data and analytics to the Kroll Private Capital Markets Platform. These new additions to the Platform equip asset managers and private credit clients with market-leading data and analytics, improving their ability to make investment decisions. The Platform transforms the private asset valuation process, making it faster and easier to capture, manage and analyze illiquid investment and fund-level data, at scale.

Katie Binns, head of fixed income indexes at Morningstar, said, "Integrating our leveraged loan indexes data and analytics with Kroll's platform, along with their market insights, gives private credit participants a clear view of loan market activity. This collaboration offers unparalleled insights and decision-making tools, helping investors identify opportunities and manage risks more effectively."

Palak Patel, Managing Director of Private Capital Markets at Kroll, said, "Our clients around the world are looking to modernize their fund operating models and need reliable solutions. By integrating Morningstar Indexes and PitchBook LCD data and analytics into Kroll's Private Capital Markets Platform, we're making leveraged loan data more accessible to private credit investors. Combining this data with Kroll's valuation methodologies provides market-leading insights across private credit portfolios. Our Platform transforms vast amounts of standardized, normalized, private market data into actionable intelligence, ensuring decision-makers receive timely, data-enabled insights to navigate complex information more efficiently."

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation.

Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Morningstar Indexes

As the fastest-growing global index provider for the last three years according to Burton-Taylor International Consulting, Morningstar Indexes was built to keep up with the evolving needs of investors-and to be a leading-edge advocate for them. Morningstar's rich heritage as a transparent, investor-focused leader in data and research uniquely equips Morningstar Indexes to support individuals, institutions, wealth managers and advisors in navigating investment opportunities across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies. From assessing risk and return with traditional benchmarks to helping investors effectively incorporate ESG objectives into their investment process, our range of index solutions spans an investment landscape as diverse as investors themselves. We help investors answer today's increasingly complex questions so that they can more easily reach tomorrow's goals. Please visit indexes.morningstar.com for more information.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity, and M&A landscape - including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits, and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news, and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 team members. Its platform, data, and research serve over 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

