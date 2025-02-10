DaVita Supports Thousands of Patients and Teammates Affected by Southern California Wildfires

DaVita, a comprehensive kidney care provider, has activated its emergency response plan as devastating wildfires spread across Southern California. DaVita's emergency response plan includes:

Accounting for patients and teammates (employees), assessing facilities in the affected areas and identifying safe shelters.

Transferring patients to centers that can safely provide dialysis treatment.

Providing patients with relevant medical information-including prescription, dietary instructions and fluid restrictions-should they need to dialyze at a different center.

Coordinating with other dialysis and health care providers to help ensure continuity of care for all patients.

Welcoming anyone in need of dialysis treatment at our centers that remain open.

Installing air scrubbers in centers located in the affected areas.

Holding regularly scheduled check-ins with local teams to help coordinate the safety of those impacted.

"During this rapidly evolving situation, our top priority is patient and teammate safety," said David Brown, group vice president at DaVita. "We're working diligently to maintain center operations and, in the event of a temporary closure, we're continually assessing and evaluating the area for additional centers with capacity to treat patients. We're grateful to the first responders and their tireless efforts to aid and protect our communities."

More than 80,000 Californians currently receive dialysis-a life-sustaining treatment for patients with end stage kidney disease. If you need dialysis care, call DaVita at 1-800-400-8331 for help locating an open center. Patients and their family members can also visit newsroom.davita.com for a regularly updated list of open DaVita centers. For urgent medical needs, dial 9-1-1.

Emergency Preparedness for People with Kidney Disease

Kidney patients on dialysis should add several items to their emergency kit that will help meet their needs if an emergency happens and they need to evacuate. The kit should include the following:

Emergency phone numbers for doctors and dialysis centers, including alternate nearby dialysis centers

At least three days' worth of any medicines needed as well as a list of medicines and the dosage amount

For patients with diabetes, a week's worth of supplies (syringes, insulin, alcohol wipes, glucose monitoring strips)

At least three days' worth of emergency food

Place these items in a container or bag that can be carried easily if evacuated or moved from home. Rotate the emergency kit's stock to make sure supplies are not past their expiration dates.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit https://www.davita.com/education/ckd-life/emergency-preparedness-for-people-with-kidney-disease.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in the United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contact:

Matthew Clyburn

matthew.clyburn@davita.com

(860) 944-8653





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire