COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation softened in January to the lowest level in four months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.9 percent increase in December.The product groups housing use, electricity and heating, and food and non-alcoholic beverages were the ones that contributed most to inflation, while the group furniture, household equipment, and household services were dragging down inflation in January, the agency said.Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 4.4 percent from 4.7 percent. Utility costs rose at a slower pace of 1.9 percent versus a 3.2 percent growth in December. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.8 percent.Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, also eased to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent drop a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX