Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity governance solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named its Senior Vice President of Global Alliances Mark Francetic and Vice President of Partners, Americas, Joe Schramm to the prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

The identity governance market is undergoing rapid expansion, attracting numerous partners eager to position themselves as trusted advisors to their clients. As a result, evaluations are becoming increasingly competitive, not only between vendors but also among ecosystem partners who play key roles in selling and deploying these solutions. Saviynt's strategic approach, which emphasizes a "partner-first" sales model alongside a steadfast commitment to customer success, has driven a notable surge in partner interest, with many seeking opportunities to build and grow their business alongside Saviynt. To further strengthen its position, Saviynt has brought in strategic leaders like Francetic and Schramm who are instrumental in driving partner engagement and success.

"It matters to me," said Francetic. "My channel philosophy is rooted in the belief that a well-connected partner ecosystem serves as a powerful force multiplier for every organization whether it's the company, the partners, or the customers. At Saviynt, we are committed to creating value, driving joint revenue growth, unlocking new routes to market, and ensuring the success and expansion of our customers. This approach continues to demonstrate to our partners that remarkable outcomes are within reach."

As the leader of the global alliance business, Francetic is entrusted with shaping and executing Saviynt's strategy for partner sales engagement, while overseeing a dedicated team responsible for delivering business through this rapidly expanding route-to-market. In 2024, he led the transformation of Saviynt's partner program, Saviynt Accelerate, introducing enhanced benefits, tiering, and recognition for the partner community. By placing a stronger emphasis on the total value created through partnerships and their shared impact on customer success, this approach has driven significant growth across all stages of the sales cycle. Under his leadership, Saviynt also launched an innovative new partner portal, dramatically improving partner access to vital materials, sales and technical resources, expert support, and direct pathways to training and certification programs.

"The momentum Saviynt has experienced with our partners is nothing short of remarkable," said Schramm. "When I joined Saviynt, I was looking for ways to accelerate pipeline growth and create new opportunities. I recognized that by leveraging Crossbeam to automate and streamline our account mapping with partners, we could quickly adapt and align more effectively at various stages of the opportunity lifecycle. This approach has fostered greater collaboration not only between our partners but also with key areas of our organizations, including customer success, marketing, and business development. I look forward to what we can achieve in 2025."

As Saviynt experiences increasingly significant contributions from partners across all stages of the sales cycle, Schramm joined the company in 2024 with a targeted focus on collaborating with partners who are experts within its market segment. By cultivating deep, strategic relationships and optimizing revenue opportunities for both Saviynt and its partners, Schramm is driving a proactive approach to partner engagement in the field. Central to this approach is a strong internal alignment that champions an ecosystem-led growth culture, which continues to foster long-term success and collaboration.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

