BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index posted a sharper decline in December, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.The production index for industry and construction fell 9.6 percent on a yearly basis, which was worse than the 4.5 percent decrease in November.Industrial output was down 9.7 percent, and construction output slumped by 9.2 percent.Within main industrial groupings, output of consumer durables logged the biggest annual fall of 17.9 percent. This was followed by a 14.1 percent drop in capital goods and a 9.9 percent decline in intermediate goods output.Monthly, the production index decreased 2.9 percent in December, following a 1.8 percent fall seen in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX