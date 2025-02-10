BCM One Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2025 Ranking in the Elite 150 Category

BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized BCM One on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources. To be awarded in the Elite 150 Category, like BCM One, organizations embody an extensive managed services portfolio serving midmarket and enterprise customers.

"Business communications and network connectivity are critical, but they require resources and specialized expertise to manage effectively," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "MSPs, like BCM One, take on that heavy lifting so organizations can focus on the strategic side of the business."

"The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. "These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.

###

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading global provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services that IT leaders and resellers rely on to simplify the delivery of cloud-based voice and managed connectivity to power the critical network infrastructures of businesses globally. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners and resellers, BCM One offers telecom solutions to small to enterprise level business via the following solutions: Enterprise Voice for MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom; UCaaS; Global Managed Connectivity; SIP Trunking; Managed SD-WAN; Security; and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire