Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10
10 February 2025
Bisichi PLC
("Bisichi" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Dealing
The Company announces it has been notified today that Robin Clement Woodbine Parish, Non-executive Director, has purchased 5000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
Following this purchase, Robin Parish is interested in 20,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.19% of the total issued capital.
Further detail on this purchase as required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Clement Robin Woodbine Parish
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bisichi PLC
b)
LEI
213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.10
ISIN: GB0001012045
Nature of the transaction
Market purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volumes(s)
Purchase of 5,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 104.975 pence per share
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated Volume: 5,000 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated purchase cost: £5,248.75
e)
Date of the transaction
30 January 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact:
Garrett Casey
Director and Secretary
Bisichi PLC
Tel: 020 7415 5000