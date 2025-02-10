Anzeige
Montag, 10.02.2025
PR Newswire
10.02.2025 16:06 Uhr
Bisichi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2025

Bisichi PLC

("Bisichi" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

The Company announces it has been notified today that Robin Clement Woodbine Parish, Non-executive Director, has purchased 5000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Following this purchase, Robin Parish is interested in 20,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.19% of the total issued capital.

Further detail on this purchase as required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Clement Robin Woodbine Parish

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bisichi PLC

b)

LEI

213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10

ISIN: GB0001012045

Nature of the transaction

Market purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Purchase of 5,000 Ordinary Shares in total @ 104.975 pence per share

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 5,000 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated purchase cost: £5,248.75

e)

Date of the transaction

30 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000


