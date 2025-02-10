AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside with World Media and Entertainment Group ("WME"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, are excited to jointly announce that L'Officiel will be launched in the following new markets in 2025:

Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan, including both digital and print versions.

L'Officiel, as a core part of AMTD Group's media, entertainment and culture landscape, has been embarking on a path of global expansion and business model transformation following its acquisition by AMTD Group in early 2022.

The launch of these new markets represents a powerful add-on to WME business spanning editions already in more than 30 countries globally.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD and WME, commented: "Since its acquisition by AMTD, L'Officiel has exceeded its initial promise of uniting East and West. It is now connecting the entire world by expanding into numerous regions globally. I am particularly excited about our entry into these four new markets. With our direct owner's model and strong commitment to further global expansion, we look forward to sharing our magazine, filled with diverse and enriched content, with readers everywhere."

Mr. Giampietro Baudo, Global Chief Content Officer of L'Officiel, stated: "L'Officiel is a magazine with a history of more than one hundred years non-stop even during the World War II timing, which has always focused on telling the story of the evolution of fashion and style with an eye to the future. The launch of these new editions as direct ownership model will further strengthen L'Officiel's international platform and its presence in all key markets on the global luxury map."

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About World Media and Entertainment

World Media and Entertainment, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. WME comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses.

