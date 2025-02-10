











SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Fourth Star, a leading immersive media and game streaming virtual reality platform, is pleased to announce that its native utility token, FSTR, is now listed on CoinMarketCap. This milestone marks a significant step in increasing FSTR's visibility, credibility, and value within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.The CoinMarketCap listing will provide users and investors with an easy-to-access reference for project information as well as real-time tracking of FSTR's market data including market cap, exchange listings, price movements, and trading volume. This increased transparency is expected to drive greater adoption and liquidity for the token."This listing is an important step in solidifying FSTR's presence in the digital asset space," said Greg Simon, CEO of Fourth Star. "As we continue to expand our metaverse, we are committed to ensuring that FSTR remains a valuable and functional currency within our ecosystem."As a U.S. based corporation, Fourth Star and its FSTR token are strategically positioned to capitalize on the incoming federal administration's commitment to accelerating the growth of the U.S. crypto industry. With an increased focus on fostering domestic blockchain innovation, Fourth Star is well-aligned to thrive in this evolving regulatory landscape and expand its impact within the digital economy.FSTR's listing on CoinMarketCap: XOXOFSTR is a member of the CoinMarketCap 'Made in USA' Index, further highlighting its status as a U.S. issued digital asset. (https://coinmarketcap.com/view/made-in-america/)What is Fourth Star?Fourth Star is an immersive media and game streaming VR platform. It redefines entertainment by allowing users to seamlessly transition from traditional 2D films into breathtaking, interactive 360-degree stereoscopic gamified experiences, where users can step into the action, interact with characters, and experience stories from a first-person perspective. Fourth Star transforms entertainment into fully immersive, gamified adventures.FSTR: Powering the Fourth Star ExperienceAs the foundational token of Fourth Star, FSTR enables a seamless digital economy where users can engage in a variety of experiences, including:- Discounts: Always a 25% discount on virtual assets such as apartments, ships, and AI Companions vs the fiat price.- Rental Income: Acquire and rent high-value assets such as luxury apartments, starships, and AI companions.- VIP Access: Unlock exclusive and early access to premium entertainment, immersive VR films, live events, and interactive experiences.- Creator & Partner Rewards: Content creators and brand partners can generate recurring revenue through Fourth Star's ecosystem.Why Fourth Star Chose PolygonThe FSTR smart contract is built on the Polygon Network, ensuring security, efficiency, and long-term scalability. Fourth Star chose Polygon for its low transaction fees, high-speed infrastructure, and eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, making FSTR transactions fast, cost-effective, and highly accessible for in-app purchases, rentals, and content creator rewards. Additionally, Polygon is widely adopted by the gaming community due to its scalability, seamless integration with Web3 gaming, and strong developer ecosystem. As Fourth Star continues to expand, we look forward to working with game developers on Polygon as an additional distribution platform, providing them with new opportunities to showcase and monetize their content while together promoting the Polygon ecosystem.For details on Fourth Star's vision and the role of FSTR, read our Whitepaper here:https://d30s60cgc31mft.cloudfront.net/whitepaper.pdfTo verify the FSTR smart contract, visit the contract address on PolygonScan here:https://polygonscan.com/token/0xbab4286b2bf88e070da0aae411a168059b040e7fAbout Fourth StarFourth Star is the leading immersive media and game streaming virtual reality platform, offering next-generation entertainment experiences that seamlessly blend traditional media with fully interactive, gamified environments. With an extensive catalog of content, a vibrant creator ecosystem, and a growing community, Fourth Star is revolutionizing how users engage with entertainment in the digital age. Fourth Star was acquired in September 2024 by CEO Greg Simon and CTO Craig Wiltshire in a management buyout, a testament to their passion and belief in its future. For more information, visit www.fourthstar.com.Follow us on Social MediaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/metaverseFourthStar/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fourth-star-metaverse/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FourthStarMetaverseTelegram: t.me/i-SHk3_d0W0zNDgx and X:?https://x.com/FourthStarHQMedia ContactGreg SimonCEO and Co-FounderGreg@fourthstar.comSource: Fourth StarCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.