Veho Adds Veteran Retail Technology Leader to its Board of Directors

Lydia Jett Brings Decades of Retail and Technology Expertise to Veho As It Disrupts and Improves the U.S. Parcel Delivery Business

Veho , the technology company that operates one of the largest alternative parcel delivery platforms in the U.S., today announced that veteran retail technology executive Lydia Jett has joined its Board of Directors.

Mrs. Jett has over 20 years of experience investing in and serving on the boards of market-leading retail brands and consumer technology businesses, including global leaders Coupang ( CPNG ), Fanatics, and Flipkart. Previously, she was a founding Managing Partner of Softbank Investment Advisors, where she led the Global Consumer Internet and eCommerce sectors. In 2019 Mrs. Jett was named to Fortune's list of Most Powerful Women.

"Lydia brings decades of expertise that will elevate Veho as we continue transforming parcel delivery in the U.S.," said Itamar Zur, Veho co-founder and CEO. "Lydia's deep understanding of consumer behavior and technology's transformative power will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. Her decision to join Veho's board highlights Veho's position as a technology pioneer in the shipping market and the grand opportunity that lies ahead of us to bring much needed innovation, flexible operations and cost efficiency to parcel delivery in America."

"Retail and e-commerce brands invest so much in attracting, converting and retaining customers through their marketing, products and customer experience, only to risk that and incur significant additional cost through poor delivery experiences. Veho's approach and technology is designed to help brands grow customer relationships, reduce cost, and increase revenue," said Mrs. Jett. "Having spent my career at the intersection of retail and technology, and having served on a number of corporate boards, I am proud to advise Veho as it disrupts and improves the delivery business and how it can serve e-commerce brands."

"The caliber of executives willing to serve on Veho's board is a testament to the importance Veho places in technological innovation and financial controls as it continues its rapid yet disciplined growth nationwide," added Zur.

Mrs. Jett will join existing board members Dan Goldsmith , Rachel Holt , Robert Kaplan and Veho's co-founders Fred Cook and Itamar Zur .

The news comes on the heels of Veho launching a Premium Economy service, offering highly cost-competitive 2-5 day delivery with a great customer experience, competing directly with the United States Postal Service.

About Veho

Veho is a next-generation delivery platform, turning shipping from a cost center into a value driver. By combining purpose-built technology, customer experience obsession, and a scalable delivery network, Veho enables brands to offer an Amazon-level delivery experience that improves their bottom line. The industry-leading results speak for themselves: 99% on-time delivery, 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, 71% fewer delivery-related refunds, and a 41% increase in customer lifetime value. Now one of America's largest delivery platforms, Veho serves 105 million Americans across 44 markets-and growing. Learn why leading brands like Sephora, Lululemon, Saks, and Macy's trust Veho to drive a return on their shipping spend at shipveho.com

