Foundation Software Awarded Gold in the 2024 Healthy Worksite Awards

10.02.2025 17:26 Uhr
STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / The Healthy Business Council of Ohio has awarded Foundation Software with "Gold Status" in its 2024 Healthy Worksite Recognition Program. This honor highlights the company's ongoing commitment to prioritizing employee wellness, productivity and overall well-being. It also celebrates Foundation Software as a company that fosters a health-centric workplace culture.

The Healthy Worksite Recognition Program evaluates employers based on their workplace health initiatives, scoring them on how well they support employees through comprehensive wellness programs. Employers are recognized at different levels - Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum - based on the impact and effectiveness of their enterprises.

Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode is grateful for the distinction but emphasizes that all efforts are done solely for the benefit of the employees.

"Our greatest assets are the employees, and we know that when they are happy and healthy, they're at their best - both professionally and personally," Ode said. "This recognition reflects the work we've put into creating an environment that supports the well-being of our workers, and we'll continue to find new ways to promote a culture of health."

To learn more about the Healthy Worksite Recognition Program, and view the full list of 2024 award winners, visit the HBCO website here.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

