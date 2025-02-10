Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 87,243 Ageas shares in the period from 03-02-2025 until 07-02-2025.

(EUR) 03-02-2025 29,151 1,433,300 49.17 48.96 49.32 04-02-2025 24,148 1,190,201 49.29 49.16 49.42 05-02-2025 16,500 813,226 49.29 49.14 49.38 06-02-2025 8,544 429,758 50.30 49.70 50.55 07-02-2025 8,900 447,459 50.28 50.10 50.65 Total 87,243 4,313,944 49.45 48.96 50.65

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,982,591 shares for a total amount of EUR 95,203,788. This corresponds to 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

