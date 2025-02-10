Next Gen Diagnostics Announces That the University of Pittsburgh Has Joined the NGD Consortium

Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD), a pioneer in the development of machine learning models for whole genome sequence- (WGS-) based determination of bacterial antibiotic susceptibility, today announces that the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) has joined the NGD Consortium, a part of NGD's effort (1) to develop a sequence-based diagnostic model to predict susceptibility to cefiderocol, an antibiotic developed by Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Shionogi).

Cefiderocol is used to treat infections caused by certain resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Due to cefiderocol's unique mode of cell entry, a special growth medium is required to assess its activity with certain testing methodologies making it less amenable to conventional, automated phenotypic testing devices. With sequence-based determinations of susceptibility, the need for the special medium would be eliminated, allowing for a differentiated test for cefiderocol susceptibility.

Pitt's participation will be led by Associate Professor Ryan Shields, PharmD, whose research focuses on understanding mechanisms of antibiotic resistance in the bacterial infections known as "superbugs," resistant to almost all known antibiotics, that pose an ever-increasing threat to world health.

"The evolution of bacterial resistance to the antibiotics of last resort is one of humanity's great challenges," noted Dr. Shields. "My laboratory has studied mechanisms of resistance to the carbapenems, which are considered antibiotics of last resort, for more than 15 years, but unfortunately resistance is now widespread. ß-lactam antibiotics such as cefiderocol can be effective for patients whose infections are carbapenem-resistant; however, susceptibility testing in the microbiology laboratory is difficult. Alternative diagnostic methods such as NGD's machine learning systems would be a welcomed new tool to help clinicians determine cefiderocol susceptibility from whole genome sequence (WGS). We are also interested to see if NGD's ML systems can help illuminate mechanisms of reduced susceptibility to cefiderocol, which although rare, do occur. My group at Pitt is pleased to be joining NGD's Consortium to support the pursuit of new cefiderocol diagnostic capabilities."

NGD recently announced (1) a collaboration with Shionogi, to both enable WGS-based determination of cefiderocol susceptibility from bacterial WGS, and to use NGD's methods to dissect these ML models to identify mechanisms involved in reduced susceptibility and their interplay. The NGD Consortium that Pitt is joining includes (2) the Wadsworth Center, the public healthlaboratory of the State of New York,one of the leading such facilities in the nation, and recently announced (3) Sheba Medical Center in Israel, the largest medical facility in the Middle East. All Consortium members will participate in publications as they emerge.

"NGD has rapidly assembled a global consortium in connection with our recently announced project with Shionogi," noted Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, NGD Founder and CEO. "We are finding enthusiasm in every quarter for this project. Dr. Shields's research into mechanisms of bacterial resistance to antibiotics goes way back, and his depth of understanding of mechanisms of resistance to antibiotics makes him the ideal collaborator to join this effort."

NGD has developed fully automated bioinformatic systems both for WGS-based detection of transmission and developed and validated (4) WGS-based machine learning models to determine antibiotic susceptibility in gram-negative bacteria. These models are proving to be more accurate than in vitrotests in clinically important cases, and moreover can be dissected to identify complex resistance mechanisms and their interplay. This work is building the foundation that will enableutilization of the unparalleled depthof information in bacterial WGS for future clinical applications.

In the U.S., cefiderocol is indicated in patients 18 years of age or older for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis caused by the following susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter cloacae complex. Cefiderocol is also indicated in the U.S. in patients 18 years of age or older for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP), caused by the following susceptible gram-negative microorganisms: Acinetobacter baumannii complex, Escherichia coli, Enterobacter cloacae complex, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Serratia marcescens.

About Cefiderocol

Cefiderocol for injection is a siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of serious Gram-negative infections manufactured by Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

It has a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens by acting as a siderophore. In addition to entering cells by passive diffusion through porin channels, cefiderocol binds to ferric iron and is actively transported into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron transporters, which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for bacteria. These mechanisms allow cefiderocol to achieve high concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can bind to penicillin-binding proteins and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells.

Cefiderocol received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2020, and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in 2023.

About Next Gen Diagnostics

NGD, founded by Dr. Paul A. Rhodes in 2017 along with Sanger Institute group leaders in Cambridge, UK, has built and validated world-leading automation of pathogen bioinformatics, while the unique NGD100 microfluidic sample preparation instrument enables NGD to offer the lowest cost integrated sequencing and bioinformatics services available. NGD combines these capabilities to enable the WGS-based detection of transmission in health care settings, and is working with collaborators in the US, Europe and Israel to be among the first to bring WGS- based determination of antibiotic resistance to patient care. NGD is based in the US, with a sequencing and susceptibility testing laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and subsidiaries in Cambridge, UK and Israel.

