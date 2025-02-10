NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Motor vehicle registrations in Cyprus decreased in January compared to the same month a year ago, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.Total registrations of motor vehicles fell 3.9 percent to 4,077 units from 4,243 units in January 2024.Sales of passenger cars decreased 7.4 percent. While the share of both petrol and diesel-powered cars shrunk, that of electric vehicles increased to just over 5.0 percent.New vehicle sales grew 2.8 percent, while sales of used cars fell 10.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX