The company is serving in the role of Owner's Engineer on two BESS projects in Scotland and Northwest England.

Black Veatch, a global leader in critical human infrastructure solutions, has been selected by two United Kingdom based companies as the Owner's Engineer (OE) and Technical Advisor (TA) on battery energy storage solution (BESS) projects that will store up to 200MWh.

In 2023, the U.K. government established ambitious emissions reductions goals, including a plan to be "net-zero" by 2050, with the Prime Minister's office declaring that "the UK is home to abundant natural resources for renewable energy, and a pioneering industry delivering the latest advancements in clean tech. Our clean energy mission will harness these opportunities to deliver change, and the opportunity for growth and good jobs in clean tech." As the global push towards renewable energy increases, so too does the need for grid resiliency, with battery energy storage systems aiding in maintaining consistent, reliable power.

"With over 21GWh of global energy storage project experience and counting, we leverage our extensive knowledge to deliver unparalleled expertise to our clients and their communities," said Robbie Gibson, associate vice president renewables and grid solutions director in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Black Veatch. "Integrating Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) into utilities across the UK enhances grid resilience, optimises plant performance, and promotes sustainable and cost-effective energy practices."

As OE and TA of these projects, Black Veatch will serve as an independent advocate, reviewing and providing technical comments on all contractor deliverables. The company will provide technical advice, construction monitoring, schedule tracking and oversight throughout both projects' developments, design and construction.

Across projects throughout Europe and the Middle East, Black Veatch has operated as the Technical Advisor, Owners Engineers and Due Diligence with a combined energy capacity of 4GWh.

