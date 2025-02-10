The "Finland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Telia Group and Equinix are the major data center operators in Finland accounting for more than 50% of rack capacity in this country

The majority of the upcoming data center operators are concentrated in Helsinki and Espoo cities

The price of electricity in Finland is lowest in Europe and the usage of renewable energy is higher compared to majority of European countries which is attracting many upcoming hyperscale and colocation data centers

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (20 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Finland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

atNorth

Creanova Datacenter

Datalahti

Digita

Elisa

Equinix

Ficolo

Herman IT

Hetzner Online

Hyperco

Mediam

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Telia Group

Verne

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

