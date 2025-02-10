The "Finland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Telia Group and Equinix are the major data center operators in Finland accounting for more than 50% of rack capacity in this country
- The majority of the upcoming data center operators are concentrated in Helsinki and Espoo cities
- The price of electricity in Finland is lowest in Europe and the usage of renewable energy is higher compared to majority of European countries which is attracting many upcoming hyperscale and colocation data centers
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (20 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Finland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- atNorth
- Creanova Datacenter
- Datalahti
- Digita
- Elisa
- Equinix
- Ficolo
- Herman IT
- Hetzner Online
- Hyperco
- Mediam
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Telia Group
- Verne
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
