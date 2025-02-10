Epique Realty Wins Prestigious HousingWire 2025 Tech100 Award!

Ahead of its inaugural Shareholder Summit, Epique Realty is honored to win the prestigious 2025 Tech100 Award presented by HousingWire. This highly regarded award recognizes the most innovative trailblazers in the real estate industry, and Epique Realty is thrilled to be acknowledged for its significant impact on how real estate professionals operate and serve their clients.

Now in its sixth year, the Tech100 Real Estate program celebrates companies that lead the way in real estate technology. The winners aren't simply adapting to the latest trends, they are shaping the future by driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, and Epique Realty is proud to be at the forefront of that transformation.

At Epique Realty, technology is seen as a key to revolutionizing the real estate experience. The goal has always been to provide agents with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing industry, rather than just focusing on speed and convenience. This award reflects Epique's commitment to simplifying real estate-it's about equipping agents to rise above challenges, deliver unmatched value, and create unforgettable experiences for agents and clients alike.

"At Epique, we don't just adapt-we innovate," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "This award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We've always focused on empowering agents with the tools and technology they need to succeed, and this recognition shows that we're on the right track."

Epique Realty's journey has focused on building a tech-driven ecosystem that supports agents at every level. This includes providing agents with many free tech-forward advances, like free Pro accounts on Realty.com and offering Lofty, an advanced CRM that keeps operations streamlined and efficient. The company's tech-forward approach is designed to help agents succeed in a digital-first world.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty, commented, "Winning the Tech100 Real Estate Award speaks to our ongoing commitment to innovation and ensuring that our technology makes a tangible difference for both our agents and clients. It's been a remarkable journey, and we're excited to continue growing with our team and the industry."

As Epique Realty continues its expansion across the United States, now reaching 35 states, and forges stronger partnerships with industry leaders, this recognition fuels its passion for innovation. The award underscores Epique's role not just in the future of real estate, but in actively shaping it.

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty, added, "This award affirms everything we've worked toward from the very beginning-creating a tech-driven environment that enables agents to connect with clients and scale their businesses. We've always believed in the transformative power of technology, and this recognition reinforces that belief."

The Best is Yet to Come

As Epique Realty prepares for its inaugural Shareholder Summit to be held February 12-14, 2025, at the stunning Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas , this award is not just a moment of celebration-it's a call to action. With its eyes set on new horizons, Epique is doubling down on its commitment to innovation, empowerment, and excellence.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the Tech100 Real Estate program, as well as the agents, clients, and partners who are the driving force behind this achievement. Epique Realty isn't just imagining the future of real estate-it's building it.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a revolutionary brokerage disrupting the industry with its agent-first model. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art and AI technology, industry-defining benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources, free to all agents. Epique Realty operates in over thirty-five states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity for innovative agents. With record-breaking growth and an unstoppable vision, Epique is shaping the future-one bold step at a time. BeEpique

