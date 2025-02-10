Local Wind Power: A New Source of Energy for Medtronic

Transforming the way we power our community, one turbine at a time

Medtronic is supporting the transition to renewable energy by sourcing electricity from a local wind farm just 30 minutes from our Parkmore site in Galway, helping us move toward a more sustainable future by meeting 50% of our electricity needs across our five Irish sites.

We recently signed our first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Flogas Enterprise. This PPA is not only the first multi-buyer agreement of its kind in Ireland, but it also marks a significant milestone in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.

A PPA is a long-term contract through which a company purchases renewable electricity directly from a renewable energy developer, typically at a predetermined rate. This arrangement allows the company to secure a stable source of sustainable energy, while the developer gains a reliable buyer for the power generated by their renewable energy project, such as a wind or solar farm.

Ours was completed with the energy management team at Medtronic. With this PPA, we saw an opportunity to bring renewable energy into more of our energy contracts by sourcing electricity from a local wind farm.

"From a business perspective, it's increasingly important to secure contracts that prioritize sustainability. Working with partners who share that vision makes a real difference. Medtronic has consistently proven to be a great corporate citizen, championing sustainable practices and encouraging initiatives that benefit both the environment and the community," said Richard Patten, an engineering manager at Medtronic.

"Seeing the wind farm up the road and then seeing our site being powered by its electricity is really impactful. And that's just one story in our sustainability journey."

This project is a key part of our progress toward achieving our broader goal of sourcing 50% of our energy from renewable and alternative sources, helping us reduce our environmental impact and strengthen our operations sustainability.

Read more about our commitment to reducing our environmental impact in the full FY24 Impact Report.

Wind turbines near our Parkmore site in Galway

