CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar pulled back against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The kiwi retreated to 0.5646 against the greenback. This may be compared to an early 6-day low of 0.5638.The kiwi eased against the yen and was trading at 85.75.The kiwi fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.1115 against the aussie, from an early 4-day high of 1.1047.The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.54 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX