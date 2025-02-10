DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Feb-2025 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 10 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 211,385 Highest price paid per share: 107.50p Lowest price paid per share: 101.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.8231p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,977,037 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,977,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.8231p 211,385

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 745 107.50 08:04:50 00321720049TRLO1 XLON 820 106.00 08:08:23 00321721000TRLO1 XLON 783 105.00 08:20:59 00321723935TRLO1 XLON 1548 106.00 08:39:30 00321728015TRLO1 XLON 750 105.50 08:39:43 00321728056TRLO1 XLON 767 104.50 08:52:58 00321731512TRLO1 XLON 766 104.50 08:52:58 00321731513TRLO1 XLON 816 103.00 09:00:58 00321733962TRLO1 XLON 1606 101.50 09:13:38 00321737247TRLO1 XLON 300 102.00 09:59:01 00321756733TRLO1 XLON 919 102.00 09:59:01 00321756734TRLO1 XLON 2243 103.50 10:04:19 00321757104TRLO1 XLON 2054 104.50 10:41:13 00321758473TRLO1 XLON 2269 104.00 10:41:20 00321758477TRLO1 XLON 2453 104.00 12:02:51 00321761382TRLO1 XLON 817 104.00 12:02:51 00321761383TRLO1 XLON 818 104.00 12:02:51 00321761384TRLO1 XLON 3800 104.00 12:02:51 00321761378TRLO1 XLON 39438 104.00 12:02:51 00321761379TRLO1 XLON 3800 104.00 12:02:51 00321761380TRLO1 XLON 2962 104.00 12:02:51 00321761381TRLO1 XLON 50000 104.00 12:03:13 00321761389TRLO1 XLON 1306 104.00 12:32:07 00321762195TRLO1 XLON 1074 104.00 12:32:07 00321762196TRLO1 XLON 513 103.50 12:32:30 00321762206TRLO1 XLON 281 103.50 12:32:30 00321762207TRLO1 XLON 753 103.00 12:47:10 00321762697TRLO1 XLON 5000 103.00 12:47:10 00321762691TRLO1 XLON 5000 103.00 12:47:10 00321762693TRLO1 XLON 6597 103.00 12:47:10 00321762694TRLO1 XLON 5000 103.00 12:47:10 00321762695TRLO1 XLON 2002 103.00 12:47:10 00321762696TRLO1 XLON 5000 103.00 12:47:10 00321762698TRLO1 XLON 425 103.00 12:47:10 00321762699TRLO1 XLON 3900 103.00 12:47:10 00321762700TRLO1 XLON 1100 103.00 12:47:10 00321762701TRLO1 XLON 200 103.00 12:47:10 00321762702TRLO1 XLON 2600 103.00 12:47:10 00321762703TRLO1 XLON 2400 103.00 12:47:10 00321762704TRLO1 XLON 100 103.00 12:47:10 00321762705TRLO1 XLON 2500 103.00 12:47:10 00321762706TRLO1 XLON 200 103.00 12:47:10 00321762707TRLO1 XLON 769 103.00 12:47:15 00321762708TRLO1 XLON 2300 103.00 12:47:15 00321762709TRLO1 XLON 231 103.00 12:47:15 00321762710TRLO1 XLON 784 103.00 12:49:22 00321762764TRLO1 XLON 5000 103.00 12:49:22 00321762762TRLO1 XLON 445 103.00 12:49:22 00321762763TRLO1 XLON 757 102.50 12:49:24 00321762765TRLO1 XLON 2439 103.00 13:57:10 00321764688TRLO1 XLON 813 103.00 13:57:10 00321764689TRLO1 XLON 1300 104.00 14:07:02 00321765038TRLO1 XLON 84 105.00 14:40:03 00321768902TRLO1 XLON 1321 105.00 14:40:03 00321768903TRLO1 XLON 1618 104.50 14:43:52 00321769377TRLO1 XLON 5025 104.00 14:45:11 00321769548TRLO1 XLON 792 104.00 14:45:14 00321769559TRLO1 XLON 792 104.00 14:45:14 00321769560TRLO1 XLON 475 104.00 14:45:14 00321769556TRLO1 XLON 385 104.00 14:45:14 00321769557TRLO1 XLON 23 104.00 14:45:14 00321769558TRLO1 XLON 244 104.00 14:50:13 00321770371TRLO1 XLON 767 104.00 14:53:57 00321770890TRLO1 XLON 200 104.00 14:53:57 00321770891TRLO1 XLON 5233 104.00 14:53:57 00321770889TRLO1 XLON 791 105.00 15:07:46 00321771709TRLO1 XLON 800 105.00 15:08:08 00321771730TRLO1 XLON 789 105.00 15:08:31 00321771750TRLO1 XLON 770 105.00 15:17:38 00321772139TRLO1 XLON 611 105.50 15:22:49 00321772399TRLO1 XLON

