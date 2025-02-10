WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The San Diego County Health officials announced that three unvaccinated teenagers have succumbed to death due to flu. Notably, one suffered from underlying medical conditions.A statement released by the department along with Human Services Agency added that a 15-year-old boy died on December 31, a 17-year-old girl died on January 5, and a 14-year-old girl died on January 22.'These recent flu deaths among our youth are tragic and concerning as we head into what historically is the peak of flu season,' said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim public health officer for the county.As of February 1, the state has witnessed ten pediatric deaths due to flu, according to California's Department of Public Health respiratory virus report. Following this, the department has intensified its efforts to spread awareness about vaccination as it estimates that 80 percent of individuals between the ages 5 and 17 are not up-to-date with the vaccines.'This has been a particularly long and difficult flu season compared to recent years and it's not over yet,' Kadakia urged. 'I highly encourage the flu vaccine, it's not too late.'Last month, Wisconsin Department of Health Services have confirmed the death of a child from the flu, making it the state's first pediatric flu death of the ongoing flu season.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX