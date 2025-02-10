LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound eased against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The pound retreated to 1.2370 against the greenback. This may be compared to an early 4-day low of 1.2364.The pound retreated against the yen and the franc and was trading at 188.03 and 1.1281, respectively.The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.22 against the greenback, 183.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX