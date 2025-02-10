Cascale Issues 2025 Better Buying Partnership Index Report

Anonymous survey of consumer goods buyer-supplier relationships reveals improvement in softgoods category.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / After acquiring key assets of the Better Buying Institute (BBI) earlier this month, Cascale has published the 2025 Better Buying Partnership Index (BBPI) Report - the first Better Buying report to be issued by Cascale. Since 2022, the BBPI has used anonymous surveys that assess buyer-supplier relationships across 12 interconnected areas of partnership performance. Annual data from the BBPI report helps buyers assess and improve business relationships with suppliers.

"Integrating the Better Buying tools into our strategy isn't just about adding another metric-it's a catalyst for rethinking how we build supply chain relationships," said Colin Browne, CEO at Cascale. "This year's Better Buying Partnership Index report proves that when buyers and suppliers engage on equal footing with clear, actionable insights, we can dismantle outdated practices and work toward creating a framework for equitable and sustainable progress. We aim to drive systemic change that can empower every partner in the value chain to achieve lasting impact."

Key highlights from the report include:

A 50% increase in participating brands, rising to 25 from the previous cycle.

Notable improvements in 10 out of the 12 performance areas measured-including enhanced solicitation of supplier input on product and process innovation, improved business stability, and increased perception of buyers as "preferred partners" by suppliers. (Preferred partners are buyers that suppliers view as highly reliable, transparent, and committed to mutually beneficial, sustainable practices.)

The global softgoods sector (including apparel, footwear, and home goods) achieved its highest-ever partnership score of 52 (on a scale from -100 to +100), a four-point improvement from the previous year.

The report also notes that buyers' operational efficiency was the only area to show a decline (by 2.3%), suggesting that suppliers may be experiencing resource allocation issues, redundancies, and bottlenecks. Buyers who allocated sufficient time for planning and process management were more likely to have efficient operational systems, reflecting better organized and well-planned collaboration practices. Suppliers have called on buyers to review and improve their operational processes to eliminate inefficiencies.

"In today's challenging climate, our industry must embrace true partnership and collective action," said Dr. Delman Lee, vice chair at TAL Apparel and Cascale board director. "The latest BBPI report shows that when buyers and suppliers engage transparently and equally, innovation and more sustainable practices can follow naturally. At Cascale, we believe every value chain partner must be empowered and motivated to work together - because only through genuine collaboration can we drive the urgent changes needed for a resilient and responsible future."

History shows that participating in the Better Buying Partnership Index can help shift the needle. Buyers that subscribed to the BBPI for at least two consecutive years showed continued improvement, with six out of nine companies reporting improved scores compared to the previous cycle. Participating companies are encouraged to share their BBPI scores with internal and external stakeholders - including executives, investors, regulators, benchmarkers, and verifiers-to demonstrate progress in responsible purchasing practices.

Cascale is currently accepting participants for this year's BBPI rating cycle, which opens on October 1, 2025.

