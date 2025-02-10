Spring Street Capital Launches to Give Software Founders Better Exit Plans than Traditional Private Equity

Spring Street Capital LLC ("Spring Street"), a New York-based entrepreneurial investment fund, announced that it has held its final closing and will immediately commence a nationwide search to acquire a well-established vertical software company serving the energy or healthcare sectors with an enterprise value of $10-30 million. Following the acquisition, Spring Street will take a senior operating role within the company to expand and accelerate its business growth and increase stakeholder equity.

Spring Street Capital, LLC

Leading the search process is Spring Street's Managing Partner, Sanket Bhasin, who has 18 years of experience in building and scaling software companies. "The emotional investment in a software company goes beyond lines of code," says Bhasin. "It's about the people, the product vision, and the impact on customers' businesses and lives. Traditional exit strategies often fail to account for these intangible, yet crucial, elements."

Bhasin has founded and sold two businesses and has recently been advising Fortune 500 executives on business building. He has worked on the business building teams across the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. Bhasin studied Computer Science at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and holds an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management and The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Bhasin serves as a coach for entrepreneurship at The University of Chicago and a speaker for entrepreneurship at the Australian Government Department of Education.

"Spring Street will focus on vertical software businesses serving the energy and healthcare sectors where the current management team wishes to retire or reduce active involvement in the company," said Bhasin. "An ideal company would be a well-established business with stable cash flow, low research and development costs, and high growth potential. Since we are a smaller firm, we can be more agile than our competitors and assess strategic opportunities in a shorter time frame. We are also well-positioned to assist founders seeking a hands-on buyer with extensive software operational expertise and a long-term commitment to their personnel, clientele, and legacy."

With extensive entrepreneurial experience and deep software operational expertise, Spring Street will enhance revenue opportunities and improve the efficiency of the acquired company.

"Our main goal is to find a growing business, improve upon it, increase employee and customer satisfaction, and make the business better than when we found it," said Bhasin. "We have an investment group of highly successful entrepreneurs, and anyone selling their business will interact directly with the people making the decisions. They are not going to be left in the dark."

Spring Street has secured investment from 20 limited partners, including 11 current or former chief executive officers and seven institutional investors.

"We chose to invest in Spring Street because of Sanket's deep software operational expertise, pragmatic and analytical approaches, and his commitment to success," said Daan Staffhorst from Dellin Investments, Limited Partner with Spring Street. "We are confident in Sanket's process and believe in Spring Street's ability to develop and cultivate key relationships, which should ultimately lead to their successful acquisition and operation of a target company."

For more information about Spring Street, visit www.springtscap.com or contact Sanket Bhasin at +1(646) 209-6095 or sanket@springstcap.com.

Sanket Bhasin, Managing Partner, Spring Street Capital

About Spring Street Capital

Spring Street is a committed equity fund that thinks in decades, making buy-and-hold majority acquisitions in hyper-niche, mission-critical software companies serving the energy and healthcare sectors.

Press Inquiries

Spring Street Capital https://springstcap.com/Sanket Bhasin press@springstcap.com

(646)209-6095

524 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

SOURCE: Spring Street Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire