LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production grew in December led by strong output in mining and quarrying and utilities sector, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The total value of industrial production increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in December.Production in the mining and quarrying sector rose 22.6 percent and output in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was 21.6 percent higher. Manufacturing grew 2.7 percent.Industrial production increased 1.2 percent from November. Consumer goods output rose 3.9 percent month-on-month. Production in capital goods was 2.3 percent higher and that in intermediate goods grew 0.8 percent.Turnover in the industry rose 0.4 percent year-on-year and 1.5 percent from the previous month.For the full year 2024, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent, while turnover increased 0.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX