Nextech3D.AI Corp. Announces Closing of Share Issuance to CEO Evan Gappelberg

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is pleased to announce the successful closing of the issuance of 21,046,338 common shares to its Chief Executive Officer, Evan Gappelberg, in consideration of outstanding indebtedness owing. The shares were issued at a deemed price of Cdn$0.065 per share and comprise part of Nextech3D.AI's continued strategy to align the interests of its leadership with those of the shareholders, driving long-term value and growth for the Company.

The shares issued to Mr. Gappelberg are subject to a four-month holding period in accordance with applicable securities regulations, ending June 7, 2025. This closing marks an important step in the Company's ongoing efforts to incentivize and retain top leadership talent while reinforcing the shared commitment to driving the business forward.

About Nextech3D.AI Corp.

Nextech3D.AI Corp. is a leading provider of 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions, creating innovative, scalable content for e-commerce, advertising, and beyond. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, the Company empowers businesses with the tools to enhance customer engagement and drive growth.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a leading AI-powered 3D modeling and augmented reality technology provider, serving e-commerce, advertising, and digital media industries. The company leverages AI to create immersive experiences, revolutionizing how brands engage with customers in the digital space.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

