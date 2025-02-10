WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $19.3 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $26.5 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $18.2 million or $0.16 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $479.3 million from $491.2 million last year.CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $19.3 Mln. vs. $26.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $479.3 Mln vs. $491.2 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX