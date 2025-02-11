WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.The company noted that each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ATIIU beginning February 11, 2025. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols ATII and ATIIW, respectively.BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX